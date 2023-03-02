There Is Still Room For Qudian Inc. (QD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed the day trading at $1.14 up 5.56% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644500 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0011.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QD traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QD traded about 596.01k shares per day. A total of 236.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.32M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 2.74M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.82M, down -66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.83M and the low estimate is $51.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.