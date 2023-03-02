There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cerus Corporation (CERS).

In the latest session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $2.65 down -7.34% from its previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4926460 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerus Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 48,875 led to the insider holds 113,808 shares of the business.

Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,800 on Aug 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 164,871 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,194 and left with 172,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1797.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERS has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 177.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.43M to a low estimate of $42.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $39.87M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.5M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $177M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.