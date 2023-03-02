There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: JFrog Ltd. (FROG).

As of close of business last night, JFrog Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $23.03, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $23.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1274293 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 140.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares for $23.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,040,139 led to the insider holds 5,432,134 shares of the business.

Shulman Yakov (Jacob) sold 6,500 shares of FROG for $153,351 on Feb 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 309,995 shares after completing the transaction at $23.59 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Landman Yoav, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,880 shares for $24.15 each. As a result, the insider received 45,402 and left with 7,301,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $28.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FROG traded 726.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 624.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 859.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $78.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $63.7M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.69M, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.05M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.1M and the low estimate is $407M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.