There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed the day trading at $4.86 down -13.30% from the previous closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8940386 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLNE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,133 led to the insider holds 624,458 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares of CLNE for $61,960 on Jan 23. The SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT now owns 630,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pratt Mitchell W, who serves as the COO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 8,140 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 45,307 and left with 854,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9123.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLNE traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLNE traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 222.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $123.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $148M to a low estimate of $108.83M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $91.93M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.19M, an increase of 38.00% over than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $471.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.1M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.