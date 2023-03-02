There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

The closing price of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) was $8.91 for the day, up 2.89% from the previous closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994918 shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

GRFS traded an average of 965.17K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.73M. Shares short for GRFS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 3.53M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, GRFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 132.54% for GRFS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 02, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $6.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.