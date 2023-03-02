This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

As of close of business last night, LM Funding America Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -14.50% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895014 shares were traded. LMFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMFA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when McCree Douglas I. bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,545 led to the insider holds 5,410 shares of the business.

Graham Andrew L. bought 9,200 shares of LMFA for $9,872 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 32,916 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On May 20, another insider, Graham Andrew L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,680 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,503 and bolstered with 23,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMFA has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9463.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMFA traded 146.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 494.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LMFA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 28.71k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.7 and -$1.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.9M and the low estimate is $10.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 678.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.