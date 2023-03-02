This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO)

As of close of business last night, Portillo’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.36, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $22.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946281 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 468.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.

On June 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 28, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares for $18.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,931 led to the insider holds 169,086 shares of the business.

Waite Jill Francine bought 80 shares of PTLO for $1,454 on Nov 30. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 19,841 shares after completing the transaction at $18.17 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony, who serves as the SVP Marketing & Off-Premises of the company, sold 21,500 shares for $25.38 each. As a result, the insider received 545,670 and left with 9,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $28.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTLO traded 641.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 448.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.81M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 4.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $155.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.9M to a low estimate of $151.86M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.91M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.28M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.95M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $652.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.