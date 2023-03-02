Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The closing price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was $37.48 for the day, up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $36.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9014724 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27.50 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Reinstra Mark sold 12,500 shares for $36.99 per share. The transaction valued at 462,336 led to the insider holds 231,990 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 8,907 shares of RBLX for $330,065 on Feb 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,134,041 shares after completing the transaction at $37.06 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Bronstein Manuel, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 28,722 shares for $37.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,254 and left with 712,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.55.

Shares Statistics:

RBLX traded an average of 13.88M shares per day over the past three months and 17.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.97M with a Short Ratio of 27.78M, compared to 30.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $897M to a low estimate of $844.1M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.12M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.55M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.