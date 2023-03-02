Update from Encompass Health Corporation (EHC): A steady trajectory

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) closed the day trading at $56.21 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $56.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038481 shares were traded. EHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EHC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 02, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $107.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when COLTHARP DOUGLAS E sold 17,895 shares for $60.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,658 led to the insider holds 53,097 shares of the business.

CARMICHAEL GREG D bought 1,830 shares of EHC for $100,046 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 10,546 shares after completing the transaction at $54.67 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Tarr Mark J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,449 shares for $53.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,909 and left with 440,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encompass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHC has reached a high of $64.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EHC traded about 734.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EHC traded about 831.15k shares per day. A total of 99.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.75M. Shares short for EHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

EHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for EHC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Encompass Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -12.80% over than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.