Update from EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): A steady trajectory

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) closed the day trading at $19.06 down -9.41% from the previous closing price of $21.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4395703 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares for $17.51 per share. The transaction valued at 490,280 led to the insider holds 938,978 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 14,000 shares of ESMT for $245,140 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,085,763 shares after completing the transaction at $17.51 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,000 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 989,520 and left with 952,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESMT traded about 462.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESMT traded about 424.9k shares per day. A total of 165.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.98M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $83.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.41M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.62M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.36M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.47M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392M and the low estimate is $373.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.