Update from SentinelOne Inc. (S): A steady trajectory

The closing price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) was $15.32 for the day, down -4.19% from the previous closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4069823 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of S’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 25,067 led to the insider holds 94,876 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 6,152 shares of S for $92,473 on Feb 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 94,876 shares after completing the transaction at $15.03 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 7,488 shares for $15.40 each. As a result, the insider received 115,315 and left with 251,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $44.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

S traded an average of 4.98M shares per day over the past three months and 4.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.10M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.48M, compared to 15.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.11M to a low estimate of $123.39M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.64M, an estimated increase of 90.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.89M, an increase of 74.90% less than the figure of $90.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.1M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 105.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.37M and the low estimate is $595.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.