VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) closed at $9.66 in the last session, down -5.76% from day before closing price of $10.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1505569 shares were traded. VZIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VZIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 04, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On December 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Townsend Adam R. sold 19,933 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 219,721 led to the insider holds 491,486 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam R. sold 67 shares of VZIO for $744 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 510,419 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 82,236 shares for $10.91 each. As a result, the insider received 897,420 and left with 10,896,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VZIO traded on average about 381.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VZIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $510.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.6M to a low estimate of $448.54M. As of the current estimate, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $628.87M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.77M, a decrease of -15.40% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $481.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.