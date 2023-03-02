What shareholders can do to beat the market with Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) stock

As of close of business last night, Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.82, down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721344 shares were traded. LRMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LRMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Flynn James E bought 11,111,108 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 34,999,990 led to the insider holds 4,721,200 shares of the business.

Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 317,460 shares of LRMR for $999,999 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 507,590 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, BEN-MAIMON CAROLE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 31,746 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 56,829 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LRMR traded 160.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 264.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.43M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 253.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 256.78k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$2.07.