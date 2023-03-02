What shareholders can do to beat the market with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock

In the latest session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $15.14 up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $14.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16975781 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 34.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NCLH has traded an average of 13.60M shares per day and 14.34M over the past ten days. A total of 420.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 41.7M with a Short Ratio of 41.29M, compared to 41.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.45. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $487.44M, an estimated increase of 208.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 233.70% over than the figure of $208.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 644.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.95B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.