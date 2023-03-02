What shareholders can do to beat the market with Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock

As of close of business last night, Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.99, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $33.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14381599 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when West Tony sold 4,167 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 135,594 led to the insider holds 166,973 shares of the business.

Hazelbaker Jill sold 63,100 shares of UBER for $1,957,362 on Nov 15. The insider now owns 80,750 shares after completing the transaction at $31.02 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,500 and left with 145,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBER traded 23.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 25.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 35.73M with a Short Ratio of 52.15M, compared to 37.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 34 analysts recommending between $1.53 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $8.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.39B to a low estimate of $7.4B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85B, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.12B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.28B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.69B and the low estimate is $35.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.