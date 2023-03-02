What shareholders can do to beat the market with V.F. Corporation (VFC) stock

As of close of business last night, V.F. Corporation’s stock clocked out at $25.09, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $24.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8400216 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares for $26.69 per share. The transaction valued at 400,305 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Dorer Benno O bought 10,000 shares of VFC for $284,950 on Dec 13. The Interim President and CEO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $28.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 490,712 and bolstered with 28,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $60.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VFC traded 8.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 23.88M, compared to 22.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, VFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $2.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.56B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.