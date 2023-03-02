Which analyst expects DISH Network Corporation (DISH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) closed at $11.18 down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9381469 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DISH Network Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $10 from $30 previously.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when DEFRANCO JAMES bought 110,000 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,300 led to the insider holds 131,327 shares of the business.

DEFRANCO JAMES bought 144,328 shares of DISH for $2,571,925 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,050,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEFRANCO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 191,735 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,473,809 and bolstered with 905,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $33.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DISH has traded an average of 4.84M shares per day and 6.49M over the past ten days. A total of 530.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.84M with a Short Ratio of 30.04M, compared to 28.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.17 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.19B to a low estimate of $4.12B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.88B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18B and the low estimate is $15.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.