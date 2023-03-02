Which analyst expects Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) closed at $2.37 down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790965 shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 15,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 39,408 led to the insider holds 618,066 shares of the business.

HANSEN BRIAN N bought 35,000 shares of FSP for $92,214 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 603,066 shares after completing the transaction at $2.63 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, HANSEN BRIAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 137,285 and bolstered with 568,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 215.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $6.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2272.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSP has traded an average of 849.06K shares per day and 781.37k over the past ten days. A total of 103.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FSP is 0.04, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.59M to a low estimate of $37.4M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $43.37M, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.74M, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $161.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.36M, down -22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.61M and the low estimate is $143.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.