Which analyst expects Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.40, up 5.83% from its previous closing price of $27.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090716 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PARR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $33 from $27 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $19.50 to $20.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Guerra Ivan Daniel sold 7,500 shares for $28.28 per share. The transaction valued at 212,100 led to the insider holds 18,925 shares of the business.

Monteleone William sold 13,589 shares of PARR for $386,063 on Feb 27. The President now owns 304,862 shares after completing the transaction at $28.41 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yates Jim, who serves as the Executive VP – Retail of the company, sold 10,711 shares for $23.47 each. As a result, the insider received 251,387 and left with 62,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $28.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PARR traded 788.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 881.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.86B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.