A correction may be in store for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.50, up 5.78% from its previous closing price of $7.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793911 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALDX traded 377.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 457.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.7.