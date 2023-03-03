A correction may be in store for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares?

In the latest session, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) closed at $40.38 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $39.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8843059 shares were traded. EXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exelon Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares for $47.49 per share. The transaction valued at 211,378 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Souza Fabian sold 21,400 shares of EXC for $1,018,854 on Apr 01. The SVP & Corporate Controller now owns 2,337 shares after completing the transaction at $47.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Khouzami Carim V, who serves as the CEO BGE of the company, sold 3,962 shares for $44.35 each. As a result, the insider received 175,715 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXC has traded an average of 7.03M shares per day and 8.7M over the past ten days. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.34M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 12.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXC is 1.44, from 1.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Exelon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.63B, an estimated decrease of -57.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.17B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$57.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.14B and the low estimate is $18.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.