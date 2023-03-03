A correction may be in store for Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares?

In the latest session, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed at $27.75 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $27.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311728 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1117.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $27 from $28 previously.

On January 20, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $25.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 20, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares for $28.42 per share. The transaction valued at 56,840 led to the insider holds 25,051 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of FLO for $82,500 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 23,051 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McMullian Ryals, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 143,020 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,999,983 and left with 1,781,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLO has traded an average of 2.12M shares per day and 1.94M over the past ten days. A total of 211.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 5.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLO is 0.88, from 0.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 80.70% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.06B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.