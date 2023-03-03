A correction may be in store for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares?

As of close of business last night, Wingstop Inc.’s stock clocked out at $172.16, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $170.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531052 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Carona Marisa sold 4,485 shares for $170.10 per share. The transaction valued at 762,898 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Upshaw Donnie sold 1,088 shares of WING for $187,681 on Feb 24. The SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO now owns 6,007 shares after completing the transaction at $172.50 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Peterson Stacy, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc of the company, sold 6,427 shares for $160.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,931 and left with 2,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $193.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WING traded 599.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.74M. Shares short for WING as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.53, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $100.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.33M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.