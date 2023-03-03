A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

After finishing at $67.96 in the prior trading day, Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) closed at $67.91, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828876 shares were traded. ALC stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alcon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALC has reached a high of $81.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 830.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 491.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.31M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.91% stake in the company. Shares short for ALC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 5.83M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Alcon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.22B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.