Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $70.06 in the prior trading day, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) closed at $70.49, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630517 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 233.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $78.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $81.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 79,592 led to the insider holds 4,898 shares of the business.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 11,000 shares of ADC for $785,180 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 268,816 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 213 shares for $68.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,503 and bolstered with 213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 804.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Shares short for ADC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $115.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.58M to a low estimate of $110.14M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $91.41M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.74M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.32M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.22M and the low estimate is $442.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.