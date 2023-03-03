An average trading volume for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $119.88 in the last session, up 8.02% from day before closing price of $110.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320206 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DUOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares for $108.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,082,165 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Skaruppa Matthew sold 5,000 shares of DUOL for $540,400 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 43,987 shares after completing the transaction at $108.08 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Glance Natalie, who serves as the Chief Engineering Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $106.00 each. As a result, the insider received 318,000 and left with 134,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $113.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DUOL traded on average about 412.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $99.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $98.35M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.01M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.02M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.82M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.77M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492M and the low estimate is $428.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.