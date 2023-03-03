An average trading volume for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at $46.52 in the last session, down -5.68% from day before closing price of $49.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973405 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ITCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Mates Sharon sold 22,590 shares for $47.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,062,408 led to the insider holds 1,100,309 shares of the business.

Durgam Suresh K. sold 7,906 shares of ITCI for $372,689 on Feb 24. The SVP, Chief Medical Officer now owns 23,104 shares after completing the transaction at $47.14 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Halstead Michael, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,906 shares for $47.03 each. As a result, the insider received 371,819 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ITCI traded on average about 650.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $87.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.83M to a low estimate of $78.9M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.67M, an estimated increase of 239.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M, an increase of 159.60% less than the figure of $239.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 197.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.2M and the low estimate is $399.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.