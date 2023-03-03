An average trading volume for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $35.57 in the prior trading day, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) closed at $35.65, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2736993 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $37 from $36 previously.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,425 shares for $35.50 per share. The transaction valued at 228,088 led to the insider holds 31,789 shares of the business.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE sold 71,020 shares of IPG for $2,529,022 on Mar 01. The CEO now owns 584,012 shares after completing the transaction at $35.61 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bonzani Andrew, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 38,885 shares for $35.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,384,695 and left with 111,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 387.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.16M. Shares short for IPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.89M with a Short Ratio of 11.93M, compared to 10.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.03, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.23B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.01B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.