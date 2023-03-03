An investigation into Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $63.52 in the prior trading day, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) closed at $64.09, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3242532 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of O by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 251.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares for $65.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,738,118 led to the insider holds 41,630 shares of the business.

Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of O for $475,790 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,090 shares after completing the transaction at $67.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 633.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.41M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.95M, compared to 18.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, O’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.81, compared to 3.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 208.80% for O, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $855.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $876.5M to a low estimate of $817.52M. As of the current estimate, Realty Income Corporation’s year-ago sales were $685.02M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $886.36M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $944.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $831.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.