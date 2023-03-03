An overall feel about Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at $2.45 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8145898 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1627.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYG has traded an average of 7.10M shares per day and 10.95M over the past ten days. A total of 16.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.85B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 8.21M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.10, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.68% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.