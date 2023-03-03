An overall feel about Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $71.32 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $72.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604246 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $69.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Fisk George A. sold 1,100 shares for $70.38 per share. The transaction valued at 77,418 led to the insider holds 92,511 shares of the business.

Fisk George A. sold 1,200 shares of PB for $83,400 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 93,611 shares after completing the transaction at $69.50 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, TIMANUS H E JR, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $65.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 131,200 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PB has traded an average of 470.73K shares per day and 494.52k over the past ten days. A total of 91.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $288.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $295M to a low estimate of $283.7M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.79M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.67M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $334.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.