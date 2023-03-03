An overall feel about Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) closed at $17.83 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586815 shares were traded. SAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit Airlines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $24 from $27 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,700 led to the insider holds 33,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVE has reached a high of $27.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAVE has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 108.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 8.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $3 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Spirit Airlines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $967.32M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.