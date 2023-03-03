Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) was $2.31 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598219 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On August 24, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2661.

Shares Statistics:

CYXT traded an average of 514.28K shares per day over the past three months and 479.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 22.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.76M to a low estimate of $187.3M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.4M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.14M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.3M and the low estimate is $772.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.