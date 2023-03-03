Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.50 in the prior trading day, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $2.45, down -2.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702351 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.75 from $2 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.60.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $2.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 02, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 48,164 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,492 led to the insider holds 22,416 shares of the business.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 6 shares of ANGI for $18 on Jan 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,200 and left with 70,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4620.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 878.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 503.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.36M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 8.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $444.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.7M to a low estimate of $436.32M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.86M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.68M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.11M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.