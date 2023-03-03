Are analysts optimistic about Cadence Bank’s (NYSE:CADE) stock?

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) closed the day trading at $25.72 down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $26.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704553 shares were traded. CADE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CADE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On November 17, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $30.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $31.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CADE traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CADE traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 182.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.78M, compared to 4.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

CADE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $473.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.1M to a low estimate of $467.21M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $440.26M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.9M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.