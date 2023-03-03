Are analysts optimistic about NuScale Power Corporation’s (NYSE:SMR) stock?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed the day trading at $10.00 down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720422 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Reyes Jose N Jr sold 57,292 shares for $10.04 per share. The transaction valued at 575,303 led to the insider holds 191,450 shares of the business.

Murgo Rudy sold 863 shares of SMR for $8,812 on Feb 21. The Treasurer now owns 6,991 shares after completing the transaction at $10.21 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Atkinson Dale, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 50,660 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 529,549 and left with 110,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 233.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMR traded about 723.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMR traded about 485.2k shares per day. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 3.8M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.