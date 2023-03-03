Are analysts optimistic about ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ON) stock?

The closing price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) was $76.75 for the day, down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $78.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14196733 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when KEETON SIMON sold 4,000 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,000 led to the insider holds 209,781 shares of the business.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares of ON for $143,569 on Oct 07. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 22,931 shares after completing the transaction at $68.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 4,550 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 341,250 and left with 162,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $87.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.85.

Shares Statistics:

ON traded an average of 6.64M shares per day over the past three months and 8.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 432.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Shares short for ON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 20.46M, compared to 26.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $8.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.