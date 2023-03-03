Are analysts optimistic about SM Energy Company’s (NYSE:SM) stock?

The closing price of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) was $30.98 for the day, up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $30.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433935 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Quintana Julio M sold 22,300 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 954,217 led to the insider holds 121,944 shares of the business.

Copeland David W sold 10,000 shares of SM for $462,300 on Sep 09. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 228,543 shares after completing the transaction at $46.23 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Lytle Patrick A, who serves as the VP – Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,658 shares for $45.61 each. As a result, the insider received 394,891 and left with 12,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.16.

Shares Statistics:

SM traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 5.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 1.80% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.79 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $713.2M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $854.96M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.75M, a decrease of -23.60% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $743.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.