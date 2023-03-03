Are Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) closed at $36.38 down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $36.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546567 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genmab A/S’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMAB has traded an average of 638.53K shares per day and 625.11k over the past ten days. A total of 652.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 650.92M. Shares short for GMAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.21M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.93 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.97 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.36 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $667.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $821.96M to a low estimate of $578.48M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $402.59M, an estimated increase of 65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.08M, an increase of 56.60% less than the figure of $65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $588.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.77M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.