As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vistra Corp. (VST) offers stability

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) closed the day trading at $21.29 down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5173505 shares were traded. VST stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 30, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating and also kept its target price maintained to $23.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 23,794,100 led to the insider holds 12,311,712 shares of the business.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of VST for $23,794,100 on Dec 01. The now owns 12,311,712 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,135,176 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 51,436,390 and left with 13,281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $27.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VST traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VST traded about 3.4M shares per day. A total of 413.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.37M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.02% stake in the company. Shares short for VST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 5.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

VST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.77, up from 0.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.21 and a low estimate of $4.21, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6B to a low estimate of $4.23B. As of the current estimate, Vistra Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, a decrease of -14.20% less than the figure of $90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.08B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.15B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.