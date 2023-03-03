ASB (Associated Banc-Corp) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed at $22.63 down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $23.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1591402 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Associated Banc-Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when VAN LITH KAREN sold 4,889 shares for $23.93 per share. The transaction valued at 116,995 led to the insider holds 58,677 shares of the business.

KAMERICK EILEEN A sold 5,000 shares of ASB for $120,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 48,626 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, WILLIAMS JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,840 shares for $23.95 each. As a result, the insider received 44,071 and left with 57,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASB has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 149.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 5.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASB is 0.84, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 34.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $349.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $356.8M to a low estimate of $344M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $262.21M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.27M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.