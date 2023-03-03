AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) closed the day trading at $65.10 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $65.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3353732 shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AstraZeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $72.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZN traded about 4.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZN traded about 4.12M shares per day. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 4.23M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

AZN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.37B to a low estimate of $10.64B. As of the current estimate, AstraZeneca PLC’s year-ago sales were $11.39B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.29B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.86B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.35B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.1B and the low estimate is $49.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.