Considering Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $34.19 in the prior trading day, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed at $34.58, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8230505 shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KDP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 31, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar bought 20,000 shares for $35.59 per share. The transaction valued at 711,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of KDP for $1,032,600,000 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 45,543,005 shares after completing the transaction at $34.42 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 894.07M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 18.20M, compared to 13.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KDP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.26B and the low estimate is $14.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.