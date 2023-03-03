Considering Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) closed at $8.17 in the last session, up 2.00% from day before closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8021116 shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TME traded on average about 9.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.51M. Shares short for TME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.47M with a Short Ratio of 21.72M, compared to 26.28M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.79M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.34B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.