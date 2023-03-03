Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) was $11.84 for the day, up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $11.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543871 shares were traded. GEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SIMS RYAN S bought 1,700 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,975 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Flynn Edward T bought 20,000 shares of GEL for $200,400 on Sep 26. The President, Genesis Alkali, LLC now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.02 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Davison James E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,762 and bolstered with 2,707,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEL has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.51.

Shares Statistics:

GEL traded an average of 462.13K shares per day over the past three months and 338.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.42M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, GEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $569.6M to a low estimate of $569.6M. As of the current estimate, Genesis Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $581.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.44M, a decrease of -39.50% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.