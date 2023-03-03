GILD (Gilead Sciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $79.59 in the prior trading day, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $79.62, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3458374 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GILD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Parsey Merdad sold 12,984 shares for $79.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,038,225 led to the insider holds 70,130 shares of the business.

Parsey Merdad sold 553 shares of GILD for $47,187 on Dec 30. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 45,556 shares after completing the transaction at $85.33 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Wilfong Diane E., who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $83.50 each. As a result, the insider received 535,736 and left with 28,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.93M with a Short Ratio of 15.76M, compared to 14.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GILD’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.75, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 79.80% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.82. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $6.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $5.9B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.48B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.11B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.98B and the low estimate is $26.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.