How is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE: CPT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $111.96 in the prior trading day, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) closed at $114.00, up 1.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863477 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $119 to $125.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $137.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $137 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Sengelmann William W. sold 10,292 shares for $112.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,158,551 led to the insider holds 68,667 shares of the business.

Gallagher Michael P sold 1,332 shares of CPT for $149,943 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,110 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Brunner Heather J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,278 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 143,864 and left with 9,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $175.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 878.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 1.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.32, compared to 4.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $377.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.3M to a low estimate of $375.6M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $311.36M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.85M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.39M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.