How is Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: GMDA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) closed at $1.71 in the last session, up 2.71% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1595128 shares were traded. GMDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6215.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 26, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on May 26, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 77,500 led to the insider holds 52,000 shares of the business.

Jenkins Abigail L. bought 16,129 shares of GMDA for $25,000 on Sep 30. The President and CEO now owns 266,129 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, WILLS STEPHEN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,677 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,999 and bolstered with 11,677 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMDA has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8744.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMDA traded on average about 523.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 638.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GMDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.28.