How is Sempra’s (NYSE: SRE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $147.86 in the prior trading day, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) closed at $148.69, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317324 shares were traded. SRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 349.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $164 to $167.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MIHALIK TREVOR I sold 2,306 shares for $148.50 per share. The transaction valued at 342,441 led to the insider holds 21,362 shares of the business.

Martin Jeffrey W sold 10,413 shares of SRE for $1,572,276 on Feb 28. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 19,261 shares after completing the transaction at $150.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Sedgwick Karen L, who serves as the Chief HR Officer, CAO of the company, sold 1,621 shares for $159.44 each. As a result, the insider received 258,449 and left with 20,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $176.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 314.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.11M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SRE’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.18, compared to 4.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 62.80% for SRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $3.51 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.02 and $8.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.87. EPS for the following year is $9, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $8.68.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.78B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.97B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.