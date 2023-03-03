How is Xcel Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XEL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $63.27 in the prior trading day, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) closed at $64.34, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2442413 shares were traded. XEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $69.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Prager Frank P sold 1,138 shares for $68.48 per share. The transaction valued at 77,932 led to the insider holds 28,036 shares of the business.

Williams Kim sold 2,000 shares of XEL for $152,413 on May 25. The Director now owns 99,993 shares after completing the transaction at $76.21 per share. On May 23, another insider, Carter Brett C, who serves as the EVP, Group President Utilitie of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $74.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,045,240 and left with 23,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.49M, compared to 6.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XEL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.75, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 60.50% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, a decrease of -4.20% less than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.08B and the low estimate is $13.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.